Whenever Gum Ends Up on a Work of Art at the Museum, Samantha Springer Is the One to Very, Very Carefully Remove It

The art museum has a collection of over 100 tea sets, clocks, candlesticks and dining ware all made of silver, spanning continents and hundreds of years. Polishing it takes careful consideration. "Whenever you polish silver, you're actually removing some of the silver," says Springer. "So I don't take polishing silver lightly." She cleans each piece, then buffs it with polish she mixes herself and coats it with a clear compound to help prevent future tarnish. Deciding how much or how little to clean is its own careful process, determined after conversations with museum curators. "Whenever we're making a decision about restoring an object," says Springer, "we have to make a judgment about what point in time are you restoring an object to."