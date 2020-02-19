The 29 Can't-Miss Portland Art Events This Spring

Jessica Mehta

Open Signal’s New Media Fellowship shows are always worthy of attention—as buzzy as VR and digital art exhibits have become, they’re still hard to find around Portland. But this exhibit is particularly intriguing since it was created by Oregon native Jessica Mehta, best known for her award-winning novels and poetry. Details for her Open Signal show haven’t been announced yet, but in the past, Mehta has combined her poetry with virtual reality and performance to tackle such topics as eating disorders and indigenous identity. Open Signal, 2766 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., opensignalpdx.org. Through May 11. V