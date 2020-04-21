While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week's theme of isolation and madness was inspired by The Lighthouse, one of the best movies of 2019. It's cathartic, we promise!
The Lighthouse (2019)
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star as two lighthouse keepers—one seasoned, one callow, both harboring secrets—assigned to tend to the light on a remote island off the coast of New England. But after a vicious storm leaves them stranded and the weeks stretch on, the intense isolation starts to drive them mad. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.
Hour of the Wolf (1968)
When The Lighthouse has you craving more black-and-white chamber horrors set on remote islands, look no further than Ingmar Bergman's character study of a painter (Max von Sydow) who suffers a breakdown spurred by insomnia and the weight of his past regrets. Criterion Channel, Vudu.
Ex Machina (2014)
Sci-fi prodigy Alex Garland's directorial debut centers on a programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) from Portland who is invited to the isolated mansion of a tech guru (Oscar Isaac) to evaluate the humanistic qualities of an ultra-advanced AI (Alicia Vikander). Prescient, fascinating and featuring a phenomenal choreographed dance routine by Isaac. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Kanopy, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
The Duke of Burgundy (2014)
An entomologist specializing in the study of butterflies and moths engages in a series of sadomasochistic games with her apprentice/lover, probing the boundaries of their relationship. Written and directed by Peter Strickland, this arthouse drama is notable for its small, all-woman cast. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, YouTube.
Misery (1990)
Based on Stephen King's book, a romance novelist (James Caan) crashes his car in a blizzard and finds himself injured and bedridden in a remote cottage under the care of an unstable fanatic, Annie Wilkes (an Oscar-winning Kathy Bates), who forces him to write his stories exactly the way she desires. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Comments