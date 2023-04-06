Movie Madness and Ground Kontrol United for Arcade Day

On April 8 and 9, Movie Madness and Ground Kontrol will be united for Arcade Day, a free celebration of physical media and vintage pop culture that will feature open-play games and a high-score tournament.

For the one-weekend event, the Movie Madness Miniplex (where the store typically has film classes and screenings) will transform into a retro arcade with the help of Ground Kontrol, who will provide playable arcade games for the event.

“Video stores and retro arcades share the same DNA,” said Movie Madness staffer Chris Henager in a press release. “When we heard there was a holiday called ‘National Arcade Day’ we knew we wanted to celebrate it somehow.”

Henager added, “We were lucky enough to find the perfect partner in the legendary Portland arcade Ground Kontrol, our local physical media sibling. They’re bringing an assortment of games to Movie Madness for the first ever video store arcade.”

The Movie Madness Miniplex is an 18-seat theater located in the back of the Movie Madness. For this free Arcade Day celebration, the Miniplex will transform into a functional arcade, with classic video game movies playing on the Miniplex screen.

“We’ll even have a high-score tournament, just like in all the best ‘80s arcade movies,” said Henager. “The winners will be crowned ‘video champions’ and receive gold-painted VHS trophies.”