Among the 100-plus authors and poets, Malcolm Gladwell might be the most widely known, though your tolerance may vary. Other notables include Oregon Coast native Karl Marlantes, whose new book, Deep River, is a sprawling epic about Finnish immigrants in the Pacific Northwest in the early 20th century; Daniel Jose Older, who shifted from sci-fi to family dramas with this year's The Book of Lost Saints; Portland's own Karen Russell, who followed up her Pulitzer Prize-nominated novel Swamplandia with Orange World, a collection of bizarre short stories; and Susan Rice, United Nations ambassador and Barack Obama's National Security Advisor, who's written a memoir, called Tough Love. There's also Chuck Klosterman, but Portlanders can see him at the gym these days.