This year’s Ken Kesey Award for Fiction was hotly contested, with the likes of three-time OBA winner Lidia Yuknavitch and celebrated debut novelists Genevieve Hudson and Chelsea Bieker. The award was won by Portlander Vanessa Veselka, whose novel The Great Offshore Grounds follows two sisters on a cross-country road trip to find their birth mother, and has been praised for its tender approach to a dark family tale.