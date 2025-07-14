New Albina Library Reopening July 19 As Second-Largest in the City

Albina’s renovated library opens this weekend, and it’s a biggie: it’s now the second largest public library in Portland, behind only Central Library downtown. Multnomah County Library preserved and updated Albina’s historic 1913 Carnegie building but added over 22,000 square feet with two stories, for a total of 30,000 square feet. The project cost $55 million, funded as part of the 2020 capital bond.

The new Albina Library will feature the following, according to Multnomah County Library:

-An outdoor courtyard inside the library

-A teen room with space for technology, homework, art and video games

-A 4,300 square foot kids area for learning and play; that’s larger than a regulation-sized high school basketball court.

-A calm, quiet sensory room

-Nine community rooms for meetings and events

-A larger, more diverse collection

-Updated wi-fi and technology, including more laptops, iPads and software.

-Original artwork including sculptures, murals and art suspended from the ceiling

After the Saturday, July 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 am, the library will host a two-day public celebration July 19 and 20 with nearly two dozen workshops and performances. The full schedule is here.

The completion of Albina Library marks the halfway point of Multnomah County Library’s bond projects, with 11 libraries either rebuilt or refreshed.

GO: Grand reopening of Albina Library, 205 NE Russell St. 503-988-5123, multcolib.org/hours-and-locations/albina-library. 9:30 am Saturday, July 19, through 5:30 pm Sunday, July 20. Free.