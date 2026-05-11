Immersive Art Exhibition Coming to Porsche Studio Portland

Porsche Studio Portland in the Pearl District is more than ogling expensive European cars. It already features a coffee shop, an events space and a golf simulator. So a summerlong immersive art exhibition takeover? Why not?

Ogling’s the whole point of Shifting Realities, which runs June 1–Aug. 31. Visitors will “see sound take physical form, design in real time using light and gesture, and step into spaces that respond to your movement, energy, and presence,” according to an announcement.

The exhibition takes about 100 minutes to experience and is available to all ages. Shifting Realities is a project by Kelly Max and Aleks Davidovich of Portland’s OWOW art studio. The installation was developed by a team of about 10 artists from across the country, including Portland.

Porsche Studio Portland was the brand’s first-ever boutique space when it opened in the Pearl in 2023. As part of the opening festivities, the rock band Foreigner performed for about 1,000 guests, according to the company.

“This space itself was built to activate the senses—and Shifting Realities does exactly that,” Charity Hunt, Porsche Studio Portland manager, said in a statement. “We’re proud to open our doors to Portland in a way that goes far beyond what anyone expects from us.”

Many of the art rooms incorporate automotive themes, such as a “design room” where visitors can gesture to “paint” a Porsche 911 with lights; a “sound chamber” that makes “engine tones” visible; and a racing simulator where people can choose their own Porsche to drive. And at the flavor bar, a robot arm makes snacks so visitors can “taste Porsche in macaron form.”

GO: Shifting Realities at Porsche Studio Portland, 1432 NW Johnson St. www.sr.art. 1–10 pm daily June 4–Aug. 31. $39.