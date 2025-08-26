Portland’s Top Reads: August 2025

Literary Arts, Annie Bloom’s Books, Powell’s Books and Broadway Books told us what their No. 1-selling books were for the month of August. Here’s what Portland is reading:

Broadway Books

Preserving the Seasons by Holly Capelle

Get ahead of the fall frenzy to prepare and preserve your summer harvests with this helpful, gorgeously photographed guide to dehydrating, freezing, freeze-drying, infusing and boiled-water canning.

Powell’s Books

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

The 2021 sci-fi novel is due for a film treatment next spring. Get ahead of the popcorn munchers with this story of an amnesiac astronaut (soon to be played by Ryan Gosling) who wakes up in deep space and tries to learn why he’s there.

Literary Arts

One Day Everyone Will Always Have Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

The Portland author’s latest book still dominates the nonfiction chart, examining the power of human fear, passivity, and Israel’s ongoing war with Gaza. (El Akkad went more in depth with WW after the book’s initial release over the winter.)

Annie Bloom’s Books

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

The 2023 nonfiction book tells the true story of the 1741 mutiny aboard the East Indiaman vessel HMS Wager.