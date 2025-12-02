The Three Lisas Raise Laughs and Funds With Bravoholics at Take Two

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Portland comedian Rachael Ivy Young has racked up an untold number of views across the internet for her impressions of Real Housewives castmates Lisa Barlow and Teresa Giudice. Young’s pitch-perfect impersonations make the middle-aged mothers choose karaoke songs or recite movie monologues that don’t quite make sense (Charli xcx, Lana Del Rey or Hereditary) or make too much sense (Taylor Swift). She also recites the ’Wives’ most iconic lines in the styles of high-cultural figures like Tennessee Williams and Katharine Hepburn.

Young’s inspirations might be somewhat in on the joke: “Baby Gorgeous” Barlow busted out a bit of a Fiona Apple deep cut at a promotional event. This might also mean Young understands her subjects more than Instagram and TikTok can convey.

Young hosts a weekly watch party on Tuesday nights at the Northeast Killingsworth Street cocktail lounge Take Two in character as Barlow alongside hair and makeup artist Lisa Boehm as The Three Lisas (comedian Randy Smith was the week’s special guest, appearing in drag as DJ Meredith Marks). Young nails Barlow’s mannerisms so well, in a way that cameras can’t quite capture, that Bravo fans who have seen her impressions online or want to meet people to bond over reality TV should catch The Three Lisas’ party before The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City wraps for the season after the new year.

Watch parties include Bravo bingo cards, with a portion of the party’s proceeds benefitting the Oregon Food Bank and other charitable organizations. Young revealed during the Nov. 25 watch party that RHOSLC cast member Bronwyn Newport previously donated $500 to the Oregon Food Bank and the LGBTQ+ nonprofit Lambda Legal—coincidentally, in that evening’s episode, Newport’s daughter revealed she wants to leave home and move to Portland.

Bravoholics and non-Bravo fans alike can keep up with Young’s comedy at upcoming shows like Not That Late Show and Heartthrob: The Dream Date Show.