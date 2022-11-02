A Country Legend Rises Again in “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile”

“Tanya’s voice is in all of us that sing country music and it’s time for all of us to do an about face and recognize that.”

With a lifelong reverence for country legend Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile sets out to help the star record her first studio album in 17 years. Kathlyn Horan’s The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile stakes claim to Tucker’s long overlooked legacy and inaugurates her relaunch after an unplanned career hiatus following her parents’ death and her own personal struggles.

The documentary covers the entirety of Tucker’s life, exploring her perspectives on childhood stardom (beginning with her first hit, “Delta Dawn’' at age 13), and the “wild child” headlines that typically follow maturing young celebrities. Carlile plays an essential part as undying fan girl to Tucker, persistently encouraging her to recognize the breadths of her talent and the beauty of her mesmerizing vocals.

Tucker’s genuine to-a-fault attitude grows on you, and that’s part of her allure. Carlile states that country darling Miranda Lambert once told her, “At some point, you’re probably just going to have to accept that Tanya Tucker is fucking crazy, and you can’t control what she says and that’s what we all love about her.” Even those with no prior knowledge of Tucker’s discography will leave theaters as newfound fans.

