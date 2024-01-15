Cinemagic Is Adding More Screenings of the Gamera Heisei Films and Another Q&A With Star Ayako Fujitani

For Portland fans of deep-cut kaiju lore, Cinemagic’s screening of the iconic Gamera Heisei trilogy is the movie event of the season. And if you missed the shows due to the current snowpocalypse, the theater has you covered.

Cinemagic has announced that all three Gamera films (Gamera: Guardian of the Universe, Gamera: Attack of Legion and Gamera: Revenge of Iris) will screen again on Feb. 3, giving moviegoers a second chance to experience the adventures of the titular turtle-shaped kaiju, who defends humanity from rival monsters.

The theater has also rescheduled a Q&A with series star Ayako Fujitani (who played Asagi, a teen girl with a psychic connection to Gamera) for Feb. 3, following the screening of Revenge of Iris. Fujitani, who moved to Portland two years ago, is a prominent actor and novelist (and the daughter of Steven Segal and aikido master Miyako Fujitani).

Unused tickets for the Jan. 12-14 Gamera shows will still be honored in February. The same goes for tickets to the cancelled Jan. 14 screening of Frozen, which has been rescheduled for Feb. 4 (maybe Elsa had something to do with that?).

Jan. and Feb. promise to be a big kaiju month for Cinemagic. The theater is also preparing for a one-week return engagement for Godzilla Minus One, the acclaimed installment in the long-running series that has been touted as an Oscar contender.

