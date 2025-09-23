Get Your Reps In: Lanthimos Cut His “Dogtooth” on Unhinged Humor

Dogtooth (2009)

It’s been almost two decades since a Yorgos Lanthimos movie could be called “experimental” in the formal sense. And yet most of the celebrated absurdist’s movies treat basic human relationships like an experiment. None more so than Dogtooth, his 2009 international breakout, which screens Sept. 27 at the Tomorrow Theater ahead of Lanthimos’ newest Emma Stone collaboration, Bugonia, hitting theaters Oct. 31.

Without rationale or explanation, Dogtooth drops the audience into the isolated compound of a cloistral Greek family, whose patriarch (Christos Stergioglou) has trapped his adult kids in a state of suspended childhood through brainwashing schemes. We assume he’s lied to them about the outside world’s dangers, though some lies seem just for kicks, like feeding these seeming 13-year-olds in 30-year-old bodies the wrong definitions of “excursion” and “carbine.”

This is lo-fi unhinged Lanthimos, but like all his movies, Dogtooth exists somewhere between allegory and comedic exaggeration. You recognize the dynamics of all families in this hellscape—parents lying to protect, sexual projections, sibling rivalries turned pathological—just with the perversion cranked up to 11. For what it’s worth, the versions of Dogtooth currently streaming are standard definition, so the 4K restoration playing Sept. 27 is much-awaited fun for the whole family.

