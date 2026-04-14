Get Your Reps In: Julie Christie Goes on an Odyssey in “Darling”

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Darling (1965)

Though her acting legacy is all too overlooked in 2026, Julie Christie could do it all: romantic epics (Doctor Zhivago), psychological horror (Don’t Look Now), and collaborating with all-time auteurs (Robert Altman on McCabe & Mrs. Miller).

But Darling is the entry in which she proved that versatility all in one movie—and won the Best Actress Oscar for it.

Set in swinging ’60s London, Darling casts Christie as Diana, a young woman whose determination to defy boredom leads her on an odyssey of career changes and romantic partners that won’t stop until she literally becomes “Princess Diana” (to an Italian nobleman).

Christie is as striking as she is slippery: piercing eyes, perfect diction, and a constantly evoked sense that this character is acting, too, trying on pieces of a new identity at the first cultural moment that would allow a young woman like her to do so.

The more surreal Diana’s circumstances become, though, the more real Christie plays it. In this way, she’s in comedic and dramatic harmony with director John Schlesinger (Midnight Cowboy). When she was 20, Diana floated above her workaday job and drab first marriage. And by the time her life becomes a bizarre fairy tale, Christie imbues Diana with the instantly recognizable denial, angst, and worry that come from realizing time is speeding up and decisions are running out.

An ideal watch for anyone who loved The Worst Person in the World (2021), Darling screens April 18 at Cinema 21.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: Totally F***ed Up (1994), April 17–19. Academy: Conan the Barbarian (1982), Psycho (1960) and Brainscan (1994), April 15–16. Close-Up (1990), April 17–19 and 21–23. Excalibur (1981), April 17–23. Smiley Face (2007), April 17–23. Dazed and Confused (1993), April 18–21 and 23. Cinemagic: The Cat (1992), April 15. Clinton: Selena (1997), April 16. Pink Flamingos (1972), April 17. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), April 18. The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022), April 18. Mars (2024), April 19. Yintah (2024), April 20. The Fog (1980), April 21. Cult Classics: Mac and Me (1988), April 19. Hollywood: Beetlejuice (1988), April 15. Crimson Gold (2003), April 16. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), April 19. I Love You to Death (1990), April 19. Smiley Face (2007), April 20. Crumb (1994), April 21. Tomorrow: Pavements (2024), April 15. Predator (1987), April 18. Marie Antoinette (2006), April 19. Waiting for Guffman (1996), April 19.