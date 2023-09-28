Meredith Gordon Has Been Named Executive Director of Broadway Rose

For years, the Tigard musical theater company Broadway Rose has been known not only for its high production values, but the stewardship of its married founders, Sharon Maroney (producing artistic director) and Dan Murphy (managing director).

Now, the duo will be joined by Meredith Gordon, a well-known fundraiser in the Portland area who on Oct. 2 will begin serving as Broadway Rose’s executive director.

“I have known Meredith for more than 20 years, during which time I have followed her educational and professional achievements,” said Maroney in a press release. “As we plan for Broadway Rose’s future, I believe Meredith’s experience and fresh perspectives will undoubtedly contribute to our theatre’s ongoing success.”

Among old-school Broadway Rose fans, Gordon is likely best known for playing Fantine in the company’s 2008 production of Les Misérables. The premise of her new position is simple: less singing, more strategizing.

As executive director, Gordon will be responsible for overseeing the administrative, financial and operational aspects of the theater company. She joins the company in the wake of its $3.4 million expansion, which was completed last year.

“I look forward to being in an artistic environment on a daily basis again—being around the creativity and magic, and watching it all come together from a metaphorical front row seat,” said Gordon. “I am honored to be a part of Broadway Rose and contribute to its continued success.”

Meanwhile, the show goes on: The company is currently staging a production of the Fats Waller musical Ain’t Misbehavin’, which runs through Oct. 15.