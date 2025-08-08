Portland Opera Names Damien Geter Music Director

After nearly four years in the role on an interim basis, Damien Geter has officially been named music director of Portland Opera.

“Appointing Damien as music director is not just a celebration of his extraordinary talent—it’s an investment in the future of opera,” said Sue Dixon, general director of Portland Opera, in a press release, which called the appointment a “game-changer” for the company.

Geter is a singer, composer and conductor. He conducted the sold-out production of The Shining for Portland Opera this spring. In his own compositions, Geter often focuses on social justice issues in the Black diaspora. His major new opera, Loving v. Virginia, is based on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving and the landmark 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed interracial marriage. Patrons can expect to see Loving v. Virginia staged in a future Portland Opera season.

Geter has performed with Portland Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera and the American Spiritual Ensemble. He previously served as Artistic Advisor for Resonance Ensemble, a vocal group centered on social justice.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration with the wonderful orchestra, chorus, guest artists, and colleagues as we continue to shepherd the scintillating world of opera into the 21st century,” Geter said.

Portland Opera’s 2025-26 season launches in September with seven productions across five local venues, starting with Karen Slack: African Queens Sept. 13-14 at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.