Portland’s Holiday Events Celebrate Global Heritage and Niche Subcultures

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

You’ve seen The Nutcracker and you prefer your Christmas Carol with Muppets, but you want to hit the town and see something holiday themed this year that’s uniquely Portland. Good thing there are events with cultural observances from around the world, and within many different subcultures and identities. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Hawaiian greetings, drag-happy meetings, and circus and Beatles and soul. Our list of upcoming holiday events might not be how Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney rang in the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s just how we like it.

White Album Xmas

White Album Xmas is an out of the toy box celebration of Beatlesmania. The NowHere Band plays The Beatles’ White Album while the Rose City Circus defies gravity and suspends disbelief with incredible physical feats. The annual show usually sells out its run, but tickets are still available as of press time for the following shows. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. $55.25–$82.75.

Kalani Pe’a: Hawaiian Christmas

Aloha to you and yours! Four-time Grammy winner Kalani P’ea performs a “contemporary Hawaiian soul” show of mainland and Hawaiian songs while local performers dance the hula. The show could hopefully help the area’s Hawaiian and Pacific Island communities feel closer to home for the holidays. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 5. $45–$70.

Black Nativity (Antonio Harris)

Black Nativity

Passinart’s gospel song play is based on a poem by Langston Hughes of the same name and incorporates music and dance to tell the Nativity story through a Black lens. The joyful, high energy performance is a Christmas pageant in the highest sense. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., 503-235-8079, passinart.org. 7:30 pm Friday, 3 pm Saturday and 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 5–7. $41.05.

The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged)

For The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), The Reduced Shakespeare Company humorously supposes three actors have to improvise a play on the origin of winter holiday traditions. These actors’ nightmare is for your viewing pleasure. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 10. $40–$60.

Merry-achi Christmas

Grammy-nominated music director José Hernández, a fifth-generation mariachi band leader, blends traditional mariachi arrangements and holiday classics with Mariachi Sol de México in a beautiful tribute to Mexico’s holiday traditions. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 10. $34-$87.

Festivale Cool Nutz

Local hip-hop treasure Cool Nutz will be joined by a nice list of Portland rappers—including Mikey Vegaz, Northside Tego, King Wess, Bobby Barrz and DJs Danny Merkury and Fatboy—for a two-night concert featuring a market of local fashion designers. Alberta Street Pub, 1035 NE Alberta St., albertastreetpub.com. 9 pm Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 13. $20.52. 21+.

Winter Solstice Bazaar and Holiday Cabaret

Two events in one: a free bazaar with crafts and music and, at night, a cabaret with performances by Jonny Franco and Real Brother Dom, The Christmas Island Band and other special guests. Knock out your holiday shopping and watch some knockouts perform holiday variety acts. Bridge Space, 133 SE Madison St., bridgespacepdx.com. 11 am–midnight Saturday, Dec. 13. Bazaar entry free, cabaret $15.

Highland Hearth (Jenny Graham)

The Midwinter Revels: Highland Hearth – A Celebration of the Solstice

Portland Revels’ Yuletide show was a tradition that ran for 30 years before winding down in 2012, but the tradition’s return proves it might not be the end of the world after all. Highland Hearth sees a Scottish village welcome the holidays with music, dance and stories from around the globe celebrating light amid the darkest time of year. Scottish Rite Center, 709 SW 15th Ave., 503-274-4654, portlandrevels.org. See website for showtimes, Dec. 12–21 $17–$81, call for Arts for All pricing.

A Very George Michael Christmas

Wham!’s discography and George Michael’s solo career get the holiday treatment by tribute band The Careless Whispers led by Holcombe Waller, plus some special guests. From the biggest pop hits to some deep cuts, the late gay pop icon will be remembered fondly. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., albertarosetheatre.com. 7 pm Saturday, Dec. 20. $55–$65. Minors admitted with guardian.

Stumptown Soul Holiday Spectacular

The Stumptown Soul Holiday Spectacular returns for its tenth year with a huge company of Portland musicians performing soulful classics and heartfelt acoustic original songs. Stirring vocals should move the holiday spirit. Alberta Rose Theatre, albertarosetheatre.com. 3 and 7 pm Sunday, Dec. 21. $16.75–$37.

The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Show

Pacific Northwest drag legends Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring their annual holiday show back to the Schnitz. This high energy and comedic event changes its sketches, songs and plot each year, so even if you’ve attended previous shows, you really haven’t seen pageantry like this. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7 pm Monday, Dec. 22. $45–$224.

’Twas the Night Before Nutcracker

The newly renovated and reopened Can Can’s Paris Theatre starts its grand reopening off right with a reimagining of The Nutcracker blending modern choreography with burlesque and live singing. Can Can’s Paris Theatre, 6 SW 3rd Ave., cancanportland.com. Check website for showtimes, through Jan. 11. $63.20–$129. 21+.