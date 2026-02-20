Live Wire Radio Launches Spring Season After Successful Fundraising Campaign

(L-R) Cheryl Strayed, Elena Passarello and Luke Burbank on the stage at Live Wire Radio.

Live Wire Radio kicked off its spring season Feb. 19 at the Alberta Rose Theatre, a benchmark that almost did not happen.

In November, the radio show announced an urgent fundraising campaign to stay afloat. It set a goal of raising $150,000 by Jan. 31, which happened to be the exact amount the nonprofit had lost in 2025 due to multiple forces: less government arts funding and station support, lower ticket sales, and fewer sponsorships.

Live Wire Radio executive director Heather de Michele took the stage at the Alberta Rose to update the audience on the fundraising campaign, called Fully Charged.

“We had a big goal—to raise $150,000 for Live Wire by January 31—and I’m just here to say, we did it,” de Michele said. “It’s been a really exciting chapter for Live Wire. It was a really wonderful process for all of us and we’re just so grateful for everyone in this room that helped make that happen.”

The Fully Charged campaign attracted 536 total donors and 267 new sustaining members. Live Wire’s fundraising focus in 2026 is to double its number of sustaining members, which would result in an estimated $75,000 of reliable annual funding.

Live Wire Radio was founded in Portland in 2004 and is now broadcast weekly on over 200 radio stations nationwide, reaching an estimated 300,000 listeners. The variety show format is hosted by Luke Burbank and Elena Passarello, who interview authors, comedians, musicians, poets and more.

The Feb. 19 show featured authors Chuck Klosterman (Football) and Annabelle Gurwitch (The End of My Life Is Killing Me), comedian Skyler Higley and musician Georgia Maq of the punk trio Camp Cope.

The Live Wire season runs through June 4. Upcoming guests at the Alberta Rose include comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on March 19 and author Cheryl Strayed on April 9.

GO: Live Wire Radio at the Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, livewireradio.org. See website for show dates, through June 4. $35-$50.