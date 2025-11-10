CULTURE

Live Wire Radio Launches Fundraising Campaign to Stay Afloat

The nationally syndicated radio show has lost $150,000 in funding since January.

By Rachel Saslow
Live Wire (Courtesy of Live Wire)

Fresh off two successful Portland Book Festival events this weekend, Portland’s homegrown variety show Live Wire Radio has revealed that it is in dire financial straits. Live Wire has launched a new fundraising campaign called Fully Charged that seeks to raise $150,000 by Jan. 31.

“You’ve heard the news—public radio is in crisis. Government arts funding? Slashed. Station support? Drying up. Ticket sales and sponsorships? Down across our entire industry. Since January, we’ve lost $150,000 in funding,” says the campaign page.

The independent radio show and nonprofit organization is hoping that donations will cover immediate production costs, venue rentals, staff pay and artist honorariums. This will buy Live Wire time to transform its model. All donations until Nov. 20 will be matched up to $10,000.

Live Wire Radio started in Portland more than 20 years ago and is now a nationally syndicated radio show. Its Nov. 8 Portland Book Festival event at the Alberta Rose Theatre featured Somebody Somewhere actor and comedian Jeff Hiller and was completely sold out, according to executive director Heather de Michele. The next day, Live Wire hosted a “speakeasy”-format interview at the Heathman Hotel with writer Susan Orlean.

On its first day, the Fully Charged campaign is at 10% of its goal, with 45 donors giving $15,000 total.

Rachel Saslow is an arts and culture reporter. Before joining WW, she wrote the Arts Beat column for The Washington Post. She is always down for karaoke night.

