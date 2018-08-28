- Deadshot
2133 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, deadshotpdx.com.
Have you ever wanted to cleanse your palate with rum and bitter melon after demolishing a platter of pig's ear nachos? Such dazzling offerings at Deadshot run deep. The Crystal Daiquiri ($12) is shocking: It arrives crystal-clear, the result of clarifying lime juice with a centrifuge.
2. Blackheart
2411 SE Belmont St., 503-954-1541, blackheartpdx.com.
For aging punks who loathe bougie New Portland brunch spots, Blackheart is big news. With an all-hours menu of booze-infused brunch staples and drinks like the Minor Threat bloody mary, you have all the hangover cures covered regardless of what time you decide to stumble in.
Read full review: Blackheart is Portland's New Home For Scumbag Breakfast
3. Ruse Brewing
4784 SE 17th Ave., 503-662-8325, rusebrewing.com.
Few places shine as brightly as the new Brooklyn location of Ruse Brewing. It has massive western-facing windows and a giant rectangular skylight—and a trip through the company's 10 taps of innovative beer feels as blessed as the aesthetics.
Read full review: The Future—and Present—Is Bright at Ruse Brewing's New Home
4. Bar Norman
2615 SE Clinton St., barnorman.com.
All-world sommelier Dana Frank's new venture is an ode to chic European wine bar culture. With more than 25 wines available by the glass, the bar at Bar Norman offers a vast range of flavor experiences depending on mood and inclination—plus an awesome hi-fi sound system.
5. Baerlic Brewing
6035 NE Halsey St., baerlicbrewing.com.
Baerlic's new Beer Hall offers residents of Rose City Park one of the most casually excellent pub experiences in town. Twenty taps pour excellent ales and lagers, including the delicately fruity Read Between the Lines brett pale ale. Grab a pint and take it out to the sea of picnic tables underneath a massive white tent.
Read full review: Portland Breweries Migration and Baerlic Are Expanding East
