- Bloodbuzz
4233 N Missisippi Ave., bloodbuzzpdx.com.
Summer is on the wane, but while the weather is between "fire and ash" and "endless rain," you should take advantage of the cocktail cart in Portland's hottest cart pod. As autumn chill settles in, quaff an Instant Crush—Bloodbuzz's version of a frozen paloma—while waiting for Matt's BBQ and you'll feel instant regret for spending the past two months complaining about the heat.
2. West Coast Grocery Company
1403 SE Stark St., westcoastgrocery-company.com.
Despite the name, this sleek new corner brewpub sells no produce, but it's got one hell of a beer selection. The Wedding Season cream ale, a straw-colored beer with subtle Crunch Berry overtones, was so quaffable and inviting it might as well have come from the breakfast aisle.
3. Deadshot
2133 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, deadshotpdx.com.
Have you ever wanted to cleanse your palate with rum and bitter melon after demolishing a platter of pig's ear nachos? Such dazzling offerings at Deadshot run deep. The Crystal Daiquiri ($12) is shocking: It arrives crystal-clear, the result of clarifying lime juice with a centrifuge.
Read full review: Adam Robinson's Innovative Cocktails Hit the Bullseye at Portland's Deadshot.
4. Blackheart
2411 SE Belmont St., 503-954-1541, blackheartpdx.com.
For aging punks who loathe bougie New Portland brunch spots, Blackheart is big news. With an all-hours menu of booze-infused brunch staples and drinks like the Minor Threat bloody mary, you've got all the hangover cures covered regardless of what time you decide to stumble in.
Read full review: Blackheart is Portland's New Home For Scumbag Breakfast.
5. Ruse Brewing
4784 SE 17th Ave., 503-662-8325, rusebrewing.com.
Few places shine as brightly as the new Brooklyn location of Ruse Brewing. It has massive western-facing windows and a giant rectangular skylight—and a trip through the company's 10 taps of innovative beer feels as blessed as the aesthetics.
Read full review: The Future—and Present—Is Bright at Ruse Brewing's New Home.
Comments