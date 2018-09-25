- Sweet Nothing
4330 N Mississippi Ave., 503-841-8345.
The drink menu at this neon-hued, Florida-themed micro-lounge is replete with highbrow adaptations of trashy delights. The Green River ($12) is a magical concoction of Midori, Hpnotiq, aquavit, fresh cucumber Lillet Blanc—a combination as bizarre and colorful as the Sunshine State itself.
2. Lompoc Tavern
1620 NW 23rd Ave., 503-894-9374, lompocbrewing.com.
Admittedly, you don't have a lot of time left for this one—Lompoc is closing its original brewpub location Sept. 26, after 25 years. Sure, it was never really the same after its 2012 rebuild, but it's a piece of Portland bar history you should make a point of visiting one last time.
3. Tilikum Station
401 SE Caruthers St., mthoodbrewing.com
Mt. Hood Brewing has set up inside two converted train cars just steps away from Tilikum Crossing's eastside MAX stop. The eight housemade beers are a time warp to the bygone Cascade hop and crystal malt era. As a 50-pace excuse to grab a beer after a long day, there are few better spots in town.
4. Deadshot
2133 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, deadshotpdx.com.
Have you ever wanted to cleanse your palate with rum and bitter melon after demolishing a platter of pig's ear nachos? Such dazzling offerings at Deadshot run deep. The Crystal Daiquiri ($12) is shocking: It arrives crystal-clear, the result of clarifying lime juice with a centrifuge.
5. West Coast Grocery Company
1403 SE Stark St., westcoastgrocerycompany.com.
Despite the name, this sleek new corner brewpub sells no produce, but it's got one hell of a beer selection. The Wedding Season cream ale, a straw-colored beer with subtle Crunch Berry overtones, is so quaffable and inviting it mighty as well have come from the breakfast aisle.
