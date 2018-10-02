- Psychic Bar
3560 N Mississippi Ave., 503-206-5343, psychicbarpdx.com.
Housed inside a converted Victorian home, the psychic-themed bar is the creation of three film and TV vets. The dark walls are adorned with a supernatural motif, and the restroom has surreal illusion mirrors. Crucially, though, the bar does not place theme before comfort—it doesn't take a clairvoyant to imagine it eventually becoming a popular neighborhood haunt.
2. Wedgehead
3728 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-477-7637, wedgeheadpdx.com.
The building at the intersection of Sandy and Northeast Halsey Street has been a rock club, supper club and punk bar—and now it's pinball-nerd nirvana. Owner Chris Rhodes took over the space after the unfortunate end of the Know and installed 25 classic machines, plus a food program from ex-Bunk and Clyde Common chef Alan Robertson.
3. Sweet Nothing
4330 N Mississippi Ave., 503-841-8345.
The drink menu at this neon-hued, Florida-themed micro-lounge is replete with highbrow adaptations of trashy delights. The Green River ($12) is a magical concoction of Midori, Hpnotiq, aquavit and fresh cucumber Lillet Blanc—a combination as bizarre and colorful as the Sunshine State itself.
4. Tilikum Station
401 SE Caruthers St., mthoodbrewing.com.
Mt. Hood Brewing has set up inside two converted train cars just steps away from Tilikum Crossing's eastside MAX stop. The eight housemade beers are a time warp to the bygone Cascade hop and crystal malt era. As a 50-pace excuse to grab a beer after a long day, there are few better spots in town.
5. West Coast Grocery Company
1403 SE Stark St., westcoastgrocerycompany.com.
Despite the name, this sleek new corner brewpub sells no produce, but it's got one hell of a beer selection. The Wedding Season cream ale, a straw-colored beer with subtle Crunch Berry overtones, was so quaffable and inviting it might as well have come from the breakfast aisle.
Comments