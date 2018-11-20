1. The Slammer
500 SE 8th Ave., 503-232-6504.
Looking to spend Thanksgiving Eve clearing up unfinished business with old high school classmates? Chances are, you'll find half of them hanging out at this classic, Christmas light-festooned corner dive. Finally want to give that jerk Chad Farkus a piece of your mind? He'll be there, putting Chainsmokers on the jukebox. You know what to do.
2. Hey Love
920 E Burnside St., 503-206-6223, heylovepdx.com.
The retro tropical-themed bar inside the Jupiter Next hotel comes from a superteam of local food-and-drink pros. The décor is a flurry of highly photogenic touches from the South Pacific circa 1976, with intricate floral wallpaper, mismatched photos and a jungle of leafy plants that directly encourage the consumption of sugary, high-proof cocktails. And not only is the bar open on Thanksgiving, it's also offering a $30 dinner plus appropriately autumnal drink specials.
3. Benedictine Brewery
400 Humpert Lane NE, Mount Angel, 503-845-3030.
The monks at Mount Angel Abbey have been brewing beer for years, but they've only recently opened their own taproom. You won't find TV or even hear music there, leading to a profound appreciation of the complex ripple of flavors made possible by a strain of Belgian yeast. The approachable helles, both bready and effervescent, should be an instant crowd pleaser.
4. Rose City Book Pub
1329 NE Fremont St., 503-287-4801, rosecitybookpub.com
It has all the makings of a Portland cliché: craft brews, staged poetry readings, rows of old and obscure books. But don't be deterred by appearances. The simple bar manages to fuse two of the city's trademarks—beer and used books—without a drop of pretension.
Read the full review: Rose City Book Pub is Portland's Cozy New Bar-Bookstore Hybrid.
5. Avid Cider
121 NW 9th Ave., 503-477-9130, avidcider.com.
The brand formerly known as Atlas recently opened its first Portland location. Oregon's second-largest cider label now pours fruity booze inside a substantial pub with a massive U-shaped bar, like a giant horseshoe tossed at the Pearl's Patagucci crowd. Sleek, black walls are juxtaposed with mirrored finishes, and a projector plays high-def videos of people doing outdoorsy things in slow motion.
Read full review: Oregon's Second-Biggest Cidery Debuts in the Pearl.
