4. Rose City Book Pub

1329 NE Fremont St., 503-287-4801, rosecitybookpub.com.

It has all the makings of a Portland cliché: craft brews, staged poetry readings, rows of old and obscure books. But don't be deterred by appearances. The simple bar manages to fuse two of the city's trademarks—beer and used books—without a drop of pretension.