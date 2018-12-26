1. Keys Lounge
533 NE Killingsworth St., 503-719-7409, keyspdx.com.
Radio Room owners Brian Alfrey and Mike Gadberry have converted an old King neighborhood key shop into a casually swanky cocktail bar resembling a graying jazz musician's rec room. It's pretty sweet.
Read the full review: Keys Lounge Is a Neighborhood Key Shop Turned Midcentury Rumpus Room
2. Palomar
959 SE Division St., 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.
The divine daiquiris at champion bartender Ricky Gomez's new place are perfectly complemented by the Cuban diner food. The Frita Cubana channels Carl's Jr. straight into the elite tier of Portland burgers.
Read the full review: Palomar Combines Cuba and New Orleans Into Portland's Next Great Cocktail Bar
3. Grains of Wrath
230 NE 5th Ave., Camas, Wash., 360-210-5717, gowbeer.com.
Ex-Fat Head's brewer Mike Hunsaker's awesome brewpub finally gives you a reason to visit Camas. Start your drinking with the Mötörhead-themed Overkill IPA, a passionfruit masterpiece in which every IBU is utilized for maximum effect.
Read the full review: Ex-Fat Head's Brewer's Awesome New Pub Finally Gives You An Excuse to Visit Camas
4. Rose City Book Pub
1329 NE Fremont St., 503-287-4801, rosecitybookpub.com.
It has all the makings of a Portland cliché: craft brews, staged poetry readings, rows of old and obscure books. But don't be deterred by appearances. The simple bar manages to fuse two of the city's trademarks—beer and used books—without a drop of pretension.
Read the full review: Rose City Book Pub is Portland's Cozy New Bar-Bookstore Hybrid
5. Ponderosa Lounge
10350 N Vancouver Way, 503-345-0300, jubitz.com/ponderosa-lounge-country-bar
The jewel of Jubitz's trucker universe finished a seven-month renovation in early spring, updating the 49-year-old country music institution with a better PA system and a second bar. Don't worry, though: The beer still flows cheap.
Read the full review: Ponderosa Lounge and Grill Is the Grown Jewel of North Portland's Trucker Universe
