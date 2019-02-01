On Jan. 15, a post on Purringtons' Facebook page announced that they had indeed found buyers. This week, former owners Sergio and Kristen Castillo made the transition real, writing what they called their "last post as the founders of Purringtons Cat Lounge" and officially handing over the keys to the new owners. It will now be run by Garrett Simpson, a longtime volunteer at Cat Adoption Team, the Sherwood-based shelter that provides the bar with cats, and partner Helen Harris.