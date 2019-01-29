It was sort of a default pet option for us: We wanted a dog, but Portland apartment life isn't really conducive to owning a puppy. With Lou, though, a puppy is effectively what we got. He watches us from the window when we get home and greets us at the door. Whenever we stand up, he immediately races us to the next room. If you're in his vicinity for more than 30 seconds, he'll end up on your shoulder. When Caitlin and I got married last year, he turned up in both of our vows.