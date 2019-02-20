Taking over the space recently vacated by one of the city's oldest brewpubs, Lompoc Tavern, the Northwest Portland outpost of Tap & Table won't eclipse Breakside as the best place in the neighborhood to get a beer, but the 16 taps are diverse and gratifying, with equal attention paid to mainstays like Ecliptic and Fort George as well as relative newcomers like Ruse and Rosenstadt. There's something for everyone, save the occasional chin-stroking beer geek who probably won't be going here in the first place.