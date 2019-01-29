One of these places, Pink Rabbit (232 NW 12th Ave., pinkrabbitpdx.com) will even put it in your drink. It's a mild, nonpsychoactive component called CBD, which I'm sure is everywhere in Brooklyn, too. But the two gentlemen who run this place—a bartender from a swanky cocktail place called Teardrop and a veteran barista who started a place called Barista—named the drink after my mom's Uncle Valentine. I imagine he could drink several of these vodka and Dolin dry concoctions before the CBD bubbles on top got to him and he wandered off alone. He was a cantankerous sot who didn't much care for people, but he would like this place. The surfaces are clean and understated, and despite an impressive array of globe lights dangling from the ceiling, the pink hue from the neon sign above the bar complements the darkness quite nicely. The couches are a lush, velvet texture, and I imagine Marc Bolan and Bryan Ferry, both of whom made several appearances on the stereo during my visit, would appreciate it very much.