1. Scotch Lodge
215 SE 9th Ave., Suite 102, 503-208-2039, scotchlodge.com.
In the subterranean space that formerly housed groundbreaking izakaya Biwa, you can find holy grails like Ardbeg's Airigh Nam Beist, a discontinued Islay single-malt vintage bottling from 1990, alongside entry-level drams and mixed drinks like the Nobody's Poet, a deftly upscale take on the modern rum cocktail.
Read the full review: Scotch Lodge Appeals to a Range of Whisky Aficionados, from Newbies to Fedora Bros.
2. Lovejoy’s Tea Room
3286 NE Killingsworth St., 503-567-7888, lovejoysportland.com.
Yes, you can drink things other than alcohol. This giddy tribute to British tradition has an exceptional tea list, with over 40 options, including the requisite CBD-infused offering. While it can be overwhelming, starting with the Light Tea or Healthy Tea is a no-brainer. Pair them with an oven-fresh scone made in-house, then follow with a deceptively nuanced cucumber sandwich.
Read the full review: Lovejoy Tea Room Is a Delightful Homage to English Tradition in Northeast Portland.
3. Tulip Shop Tavern
825 N Killingsworth St., 503-206-8483, tulipshoptavern.com.
Newly opened in the spot that previously housed the punky Pop Tavern, this new venture from a pair of Portland bar industry vets promises classic cocktails, a tightly curated tap list and down-home cuisine, including three burgers, a schnitzel sandwich, and steak and fries.
4. Assembly Brewing
6112 SE Foster Road, 971-888-5973, assemblybrewingco.com.
From the massive four-section mural showcasing the brewing process to the affordable $5 pints and square-shaped, Detroit-style pizza, Assembly owners George Johnson and Adam Dixon, have created a craft beer haven for the city's working class.
Read the full review: Assembly Brewing Brings Working-Class Craft Beers and Detroit-Style Pizza to Foster-Powell,
5. The Vern
2622 SE Belmont St.
The latest preservation project from Warren Boothby and Marcus Archambeault is Hanigan's Tavern, better known to Portland barflies as the Vern. As they did with Sandy Hut a few years ago, the city's pre-eminent dive bar whisperers scrubbed the carpet, opened some windows and doubled down on the wood-paneled rumpus room vibe, all without disinfecting the room's grimy soul.
Read the full review: The Former Owners of Club 21 Revive Classic Southeast Portland Dive Bar the Vern.
