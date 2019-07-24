Into the space formerly occupied by Pacific Pie Co. comes Xica Cantina, casual cousin to Southeast Division Street Mexican favorite Xico. Other than margs, drinking snacks and a handful of more substantial meals, the focus of the menu is mezcal, served as single pours, flights or in cocktails. But let's be honest: You're here for the gummy bear nachos. "Dorilocos" is an addictive interpretation of a Mexican street snack piling thick housemade corn chips with peanuts, tomatillo-avocado salsa and smattering of squishy little grizzlies. If street vendors in Mexico City hadn't thought of it first, surely a stoned kid let loose in a gas station at 2 am would have.