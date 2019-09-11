It used to be that you had to drive more than 100 miles to Eugene to sample the full breadth of Oakshire Brewing's creative offerings. Now you just have to find your way to Cully. Housed in the former Old Salt space, the 32 taps at Oakshire Beer Hall—with a whopping 22 of them pouring beer made in Eugene—provide the neighborhood with a much-needed hub for quality kegs, plus killer Guamanian food from Ed Sablan's new Biba Chamoru Kitchen.