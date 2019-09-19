1. Impala
1900 NW 27th Ave., 971-288-9651.
The beach vibes are strong at Impala. The tequila-heavy cocktails are named after professional skaters, the menu is Mexi-Cali drive-in fare, the décor is all potted ferns and pastel paint. But what matters most is the taco special: two crunchy, Old El Paso-style crisp tortilla and ground beef babies overflowing with shredded cheese, served with crinkle-cut fries and a Rainier for $9. It's the best dinner deal on the westside.
Read the full review: The 1980s Called. Impala Brought Their Tacos Back.
2. Baby Ketten Klub
2433 SE Powell Blvd., 503-444-7903.
Time to party like it's 2009, because "America's greatest karaoke night"—as The New York Times once called it—has finally opened its permanent home. John Brophy started hosting pop-up events around town a decade ago, with a songbook of underground obscurities and backing tracks he often recorded himself, and he's moved the concept into its own brick-and-mortar inside the former BC's Bar & Grill, where the first Baby Ketten party was held back in the ancient days of 2007.
3. Oakshire Beer Hall
5013 NE 42nd Ave., 971-323-1414, oakbrew.com.
It used to be that you had to drive more than 100 miles to Eugene to sample the full breadth of Oakshire Brewing's creative offerings. Now you just have to find your way to Cully. Housed in the former Old Salt space, the 32 taps at Oakshire Beer Hall—with a whopping 22 of them pouring beer made in Eugene—provide the neighborhood with a much-needed hub for quality kegs, plus killer Guamanian food from Ed Sablan's new Biba Chamoru Kitchen.
4. AleFire
3520 N Williams Ave., 541-207-8691, alefirepdx.com.
Portland has vape bars, pingpong bars, arcade bars, board game bars and juice bars. One thing it did not have, until recently, was a hot sauce bar. And it's about damn time. Fanning the flames of all things fermented, AleFire hot sauce shop and beer bar recently opened in the former Tin Bucket space, offering a selection of 250-plus bottles of sauce next to 100 or so beers and ciders.
Read the full review: A New Bar Pairs Craft Beer with Obscure Hot Sauces. We Put Our Tongues to the Test.
5. Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave., 503-384-2585, shinedistillerygrill.com.
It was probably only a matter of time before Williams Avenue got a shiny new two-story bar that looks teleported from the Pearl. While most distilleries are boutique affairs relegated to minimal storefronts or corners of industrial spaces, the menu and ambience at Shine should give brewpubs like Breakside and 10 Barrel a run for their money.
Read the full review: Shine Distillery Applies the Brewpub Formula to a House of Spirits.
