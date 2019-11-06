1. Cider Riot
807 NE Couch St., 503-662-8275, ciderriot.com.
Brewerygeddon has spread across Portland the past year, and the past week has been especially brutal. The end of Cider Riot wasn't unexpected, given that owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong put the Northwest Portland cidery up for sale in September, but the closure still hits hard. While it's become known for its antifascist leanings, Goldman-Armstrong made great, award-winning cider. Hopefully, his beverages will find a home elsewhere, but for now, come in for one last sip before the doors shut Nov. 10.
2. Whiskey Club
818 SW 1st Ave., 503-894-9059, whiskeyclubpdx.com.
In Portland's competitive strip club scene, naked flesh alone isn't going to cut it as a business model. You've got to have a hook. Whiskey Club markets a pseudo-speakeasy vibe, with a lack of explicit signage out front about what kind of business you're entering. It's the rare club that encourages you to grab a drink and chill awhile. Even rarer, there's a skylight above the VIP couches, meaning, depending on the time of day, patrons can either see natural light or the stars while getting a private dance.
3. Bar Diane
2112 NW Irving St., Suite 105, bardiane.com.
Truly great wine bars are defined by a spirit of generosity—generous with knowledge, generous with accessibility and, yes, generous with prices. On all these points, Bar Diane is a major success. It strikes a fine balance as a wine bar that rewards expertise yet feels accessible and affordable no matter your starting base of wine knowledge. Nearly every bottle is under $60, save for the smart, concise selection of Champagne and occasional ringers from winemakers like Ridge and Paolo Bea.
Read the full review: Northwest Portland Wine Lounge Bar Diane Rewards Connoisseurs Without Alienating Newbies.
4. Satellite Tavern
5101 N Interstate Ave., 503-841-6176.
If there's nothing else to say about the new sports bar on North Interstate, at least its centerpiece mural—a vision of The Last Supper featuring John "The Jesus" Turturro standing in for JC himself—gives patrons plenty to talk about. Beyond its aesthetic touches, though, Satellite is, at its core, a fairly standard sports bar. But it's comfortable enough, and there's always a television in your sightline.
5. Baby Ketten Klub
2433 SE Powell Blvd., 503-444-7903, babyketten.com.
After a decade of transience, Portland's cult-favorite karaoke night has put down roots on Southeast Powell. There's a singular joy to reading lyrics off the wood-framed flat screens hung about the bar—and the private rooms designed to accentuate sepia-tinged '70s swank or '80s chrome-chic aesthetics linger as impossibly lovely make-out rooms.
Comments