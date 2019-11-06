Brewerygeddon has spread across Portland the past year, and the past week has been especially brutal. The end of Cider Riot wasn't unexpected, given that owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong put the Northwest Portland cidery up for sale in September, but the closure still hits hard. While it's become known for its antifascist leanings, Goldman-Armstrong made great, award-winning cider. Hopefully, his beverages will find a home elsewhere, but for now, come in for one last sip before the doors shut Nov. 10.