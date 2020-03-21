As Oregon settles into its first weekend without fully operating bars and restaurants, it's becoming clear that we're already desperately missing our regular watering holes.
Dozens of local eateries continue to offer curbside pickup and/or delivery of everything from family-style meals to six-packs of beer, but the seconds-long interaction it takes for that handoff might not be enough for anyone craving social interaction.
That's led to at least a few businesses developing innovative ways to stay connected in this time of self-isolation to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
10 Barrel Brewing's Pearl District pub, for instance, is hosting its first virtual happy hour this afternoon. You can join the party remotely on the business's Instagram page starting at 3 pm. That's when members of the management team and their social media coordinator will answer any pressing questions you might have—anything from the origins of the company's name to their favorite type of cheese.
And even though you won't be able to physically join them on the location's rooftop patio, they're sure to share the sweeping views.
Just a few blocks away at wine-centric restaurant Arden, sommelier Kelsey Glasser will host a virtual tasting flight for oenophiles who are stuck at home. Tune in on its Facebook or Instagram platforms 3 pm Sunday, March 22 for a tutorial on terminology and food pairing suggestions. Glasser will focus on Oregon pinot noirs, since that's the wine most people are likely to have stashed in their kitchen.
