Portland beer drinkers just keep getting hit with bad news as the pandemic wears on.
Untapped, the small yet greatly loved beer bar on North Interstate Avenue, has announced it will be closing its doors. The business, which sits along the MAX Yellow Line, opened six years ago, quickly gaining a devoted customer base thanks to its well-curated rotating tap list and trivia nights.
"We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a wonderfully supportive community of friends share our space, honestly it feels more like you've all become family," Untapped posted on its Instagram account. "So, from the bottom of our hearts, we'd like to thank you for all the great memories."
Since September, a number of breweries and beer-centric bars have either shut down for good or gone on hiatus in hopes of reopening in the spring.
Among the closures is Rogue Ales' Pearl District location and Hopworks Urban Brewery's North Williams Pub and Beergarden. Owners of Bailey's Taproom in downtown and Northwest Portland's Back Pedal Brewing have suspended service with the intention of reopening sometime next year.
There's still time for another round at Untapped. It'll be pouring through the rest of October.
Comments