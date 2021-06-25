Here’s some news: Portland’s dank, brick-lined basement bar Shanghai Tunnel is back! Named for Portland’s tunnels of urban legend, this gruff but lovable dive has pinball, poor cellphone reception, and friendship toilets in the women’s restroom. (Friendship toilets are when there are two toilets side-by-side and you can hold hands with your bestie.) Shanghai was closed for much of the pandemic, but reopened at the end of May—just in time to save Portland from a heatwave.