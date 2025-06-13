My-O-My Celebrates Summer in Sumner, Tiki Style

Summer in Sumner is not easy to say three times fast. But summer in Sumner goes down as easy as a My-O-My-Tai, one of the many cocktails available at the tiki bar east of 82nd Avenue, My-O-My. Next weekend, June 20-22, My-O-My is hosting its first-ever Oh My! Summer Bash as a celebration of its one-year anniversary of new ownership and its northeast Portland community.

“We’re kicking off summer in Sumner the right way, with a weekend long party,” says Bryan Suereth, who co-owns My-O-My with Michael Nguyen.

Suereth is a familiar figure in the Portland art world, as the founder of influential art gallery Disjecta (now Oregon Contemporary) in 2000. My-O-My opened in 2023 and Suereth and Nguyen have been on board since June 2024. In the last two years, there has been a lot of turnover at the bar’s patio food cart, including Monster Smash Burgers, Lawless Barbecue and Ooba Sushi, all of which have moved on to different locations in town. The current food cart is Kona Kitchen, which, fittingly, provides a “taste of the islands” with offerings such as teriyaki chicken, ahi tuna poke bowl and tempura shrimp.

The Oh My! Summer Bash will feature happy hour pricing all weekend, games, prizes, Jell-O shot roulette and Karaoke Dare Ya, where the crowd gets to pick owners or staff to sing their favorite songs with them (and they can’t say no.) Karaoke Dare Ya runs Saturday from 9 pm to 1 am. Friday night, DJ Montel Spinozza will get the party started from 9 pm to 2 am.

“We love Sumner and the surrounding neighborhoods,” Nguyen said in a press release. “And summer makes this a fascinating destination—you can hit the Grotto, wander the turrets of Rocky Butte Park, go to all the (clean) rivers and stop by My-O-My before, after or both.”

GO: Oh My! Summer Bash at My-O-My, 8627 NE Sandy Blvd. 971-865-5994, myomypdx.com. Friday-Sunday June 20-22. Minors allowed until 9 pm.