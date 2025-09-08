Slow Bar Will Stay Open After All

Long live the Slowburger.

The Buckman neighborhood’s Slow Bar announced it would close Aug. 9 after 21 years in the business. The last month was raucous, with live music performances in the street and the staff having to shorten the bar’s hours due to exhaustion from the volume of business. Katie Burt, who has been a bartender there for four years, knew Slow Bar wasn’t ready to bow out.

Burt has purchased the business with her partner, David Wilson, she announced on Slow Bar’s Facebook page Aug. 30 through a post linked to her personal Instagram account.

“The last three weeks were absolutely insane,” Burt says. “We’re hoping that we can keep up some of that momentum with being back and fresh on everyone’s minds. It’s going to stay Slow Bar and remain all of the same vibe, the same punk-rock, metal bar with good food.”

The Slowburger, Slow Bar’s famous onion ring-topped behemoth, will stay on the menu. Much of the bar’s staff will return, too.

Slow Bar, at 533 SE Grand Ave., will reopen around October, or as soon as its Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission paperwork goes through, Burt says.