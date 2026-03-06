BARS

The Former Greek Cuisina Building Sells for $1.2 Million

The buyer is Gilbert Leon, who is involved in the cocktail bars Silk Road, LULU and Pretty Ugly.

By Rachel Saslow
418 SW Washington (Blake Benard)

The Merchant Banker Building—the former home of landmark restaurant Greek Cuisina—has a new owner. City records show that Gilbert Leon, through an LLC called Gilman Holdings, purchased the building at 418 SW Washington St., on March 4.

The sale price was $1.2 million. It had been listed for $1.95 million, which was already a 70% discount from its previous sale price.

The sale was first reported by keen-eyed urbanist Iain Mackenzie.

Leon is a business partner at a few nightlife spots in town, including LULU cocktail lounge at 726 SE Grand Ave., and Silk Road and Pretty Ugly, both in the Pearl District. Leon did not respond to a call or e-mail request for comment on the sale.

The 1898 building is 22,920 square feet. Its last sale price in 2019 was $6.1 million. A previous owner, Parker McNulty, had plans for office spaces on the top floors, retail on the bottom and a speakeasy venue underneath, but fell behind on property taxes.(“Chasing Ghosts,” WW, Feb. 25, 2023). The ownership changed to a Delaware company called CPIF PDX LLC in 2023, which is the company listed on the sale documents from March 4.

In its past life as a raucous nightclub, Greek Cuisina was known in the 2000s for having a giant inflatable purple octopus over its awning on Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street. It has been closed since 2010.

Rachel Saslow is an arts and culture reporter. Before joining WW, she wrote the Arts Beat column for The Washington Post. She is always down for karaoke night.

