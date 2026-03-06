The Former Greek Cuisina Building Sells for $1.2 Million

The Merchant Banker Building—the former home of landmark restaurant Greek Cuisina—has a new owner. City records show that Gilbert Leon, through an LLC called Gilman Holdings, purchased the building at 418 SW Washington St., on March 4.

The sale price was $1.2 million. It had been listed for $1.95 million, which was already a 70% discount from its previous sale price.

The sale was first reported by keen-eyed urbanist Iain Mackenzie.

Leon is a business partner at a few nightlife spots in town, including LULU cocktail lounge at 726 SE Grand Ave., and Silk Road and Pretty Ugly, both in the Pearl District. Leon did not respond to a call or e-mail request for comment on the sale.

The 1898 building is 22,920 square feet. Its last sale price in 2019 was $6.1 million. A previous owner, Parker McNulty, had plans for office spaces on the top floors, retail on the bottom and a speakeasy venue underneath, but fell behind on property taxes.(“Chasing Ghosts,” WW, Feb. 25, 2023). The ownership changed to a Delaware company called CPIF PDX LLC in 2023, which is the company listed on the sale documents from March 4.

In its past life as a raucous nightclub, Greek Cuisina was known in the 2000s for having a giant inflatable purple octopus over its awning on Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street. It has been closed since 2010.