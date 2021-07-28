A place with a patio like White Owl’s never really needed DJs. The whole purpose of its sprawling, picnic table-dotted deck was that you could bring a large group, which is vital in a town where a party over four often runs into trouble. A recent renovation has given the space a light tiki vibe, and La Tehuana’s carnitas elevate what was already a good patio into a solid dinner spot. The cocktails are slightly out of step with the food—there’s not as much tequila as one would expect. But the margarita slushy flows out from its churning cylinder, strong and true.