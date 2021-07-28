1. White Own Social Club
1305 SE 8th Ave., whiteowlsocialclub.com. 4 pm-2:30 am Monday-Friday, noon-2:30 am Saturday-Sunday.
A place with a patio like White Owl’s never really needed DJs. The whole purpose of its sprawling, picnic table-dotted deck was that you could bring a large group, which is vital in a town where a party over four often runs into trouble. A recent renovation has given the space a light tiki vibe, and La Tehuana’s carnitas elevate what was already a good patio into a solid dinner spot. The cocktails are slightly out of step with the food—there’s not as much tequila as one would expect. But the margarita slushy flows out from its churning cylinder, strong and true.
2. Bar Bar
3943 N Mississippi Ave., 503-889-0090, mississippistudios.com. Noon-11 pm daily.
Mississippi Studios is back! As it builds its show roster up to its full might, you can still catch a few nights on a reasonable Bar Bar patio, with its reasonable less-contact drink ordering system that makes drink and burger gluttony so easy. You can also order at the bar now and Bar Bar’s tap list is consistently above average. The entire setup is frictionless and reliable.
3. Good Luck Charm
203 SE Grand Ave., facebook.com/goodluckcharmpdx. 4 pm-2:30 am Tuesday-Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday-Monday.
Formerly the Elvis Room, formerly East End, Good Luck Charm is the same old bar under a new name, with all the same Elvis Room stuff on the walls—including that enormous, mesmerizing painting of a bored-looking, long-hair cat. New menu, new drinks, who dis? Good Luck Charm’s basement has a powerful chill and a secondary, subterranean bar that opens on weekends or “when it gets busy.”
4. Life of Riley
300 NW 10th Ave., lifeofrileyportland.com. 3-11 pm Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday, noon-11 pm Sunday.
This downtown pub has its sports bar moments, but if you’re in search of a quiet spot, it’s generally on the tamer side of championship revelry. Plus, it has a welcoming basement full of dark wood furniture, pool tables, and a cucumber gin and tonic that will really make you think about ordering quite a few gin and tonics.
5. Parts & Service
2940 NE Alberta St., partsandservicepdx.com. 3 pm-11 am Monday-Friday, 11 am-11 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Presumably, what brings someone to Parts & Service is a love of motorcycles, which form both the theme and décor. But one need not know about choppers or hogs to fit in. This is a friendly biker bar. If it’s not the bikes bringing you in, it must be the smoked brisket. The bar’s chef, Sage Houser, used to work the smoker at Portland’s nationally recognized Texas barbecue cart, Matt’s BBQ. That means Parts & Service could be your secret meat connection for the times when Matt’s line stretches for blocks down North Mississippi.
