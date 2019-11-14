Hopworks is attempting to soften the blow of the spate of recent brewery closures in Portland by honoring "mug club" memberships from recently shuttered beer companies.
Many breweries offer patrons annual memberships with rewards that include discounts on beer and merchandise, along with other special offers. With businesses like Lompoc, Rock Bottom, Cider Riot and Coalition all closing in rapid succession, that's left several mug club members in the lurch.
"When we heard about the recent closures of Portland institutions, we felt a void in the community," Hopworks founder Christian Ettinger said in a press release. "A lot of livelihoods and social occasions are affected by these closings and we want to help, whether it's honoring closed establishments' mug clubs or helping people who have lost their jobs get back on their feet."
To take advantage of the offer, customers simply need to show proof of their active memberships at Hopworks' flagship on Southeast Powell Boulevard, the pub on North Williams Avenue or the expansion in Vancouver, Wash., on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard.
Discounts include 21-ounce pours for the price of a 16-ounce pint, 10 percent off all merchandise (excluding gift cards), and 10 percent off growler fills. The deal lasts through Dec. 31.
Hopworks is also encouraging any former employees laid off during the closures to reach out about job opportunities.
