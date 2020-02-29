As if the virus decimating your 401k and threatening your upcoming cruise wasn't bad enough, now it's coming for your beer.
The spring edition of the Vancouver Brewfest, scheduled for mid-April in Esther Short Park, has been called off due to the threat of coronavirus.
Organizer Cody Gray made the decision after assessing the global concern surrounding the spread of the illness. The New School beer news site was first to report the news.
The first case of coronavirus in the United States occurred in Snohomish County, Wash., in January. Gray made the announcement before the Oregon Health Authority confirmed the first detected case of coronavirus in Oregon.
"We're canceling the spring brewfest due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus and the risk it poses to the financial health of the Spring Brewfest," Gray said in a press release. "With Switzerland banning gatherings of more than 1,000 until April at least and Japan shutting schools for a month, the risk is too great that we would suffer financial losses."
A portion of the proceeds from the Vancouver Brewfest is split between local branches of several charities. Gray is encouraging beer enthusiasts to consider donating to those groups-—Clark County Veterans Assistance Center, Second Chance Companions, Disabled American Veterans and the Mount St. Helens Institute—which may see a dip in funds due to the spring cancellation.
The nonprofit event, which averages 3,500 attendees over its two days each year, will return in 2021. And at least for now, the summer version of the festival, slated for Aug. 7-8, is still on.
