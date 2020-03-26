1. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-208-2723, littlebeastbrewing.com.
Little Beast has come a long way in a short time—from a back-of-the-house brewery space subleased in Beaverton to a full-fledged craft brewery in Clackamas, while snapping up the Lompoc Hedge House for its pub and beer garden to reach more drinkers. Its cozy abode is closed for the time being, but you can now get a Bes Tart Wheat ale or another Belgian-inspired specialty brought to your home. All purchases must be at least $20 and there is a $5 service fee.
2. Leikam
5812 E Burnside St., 503-477-5246, leikambrewing.com.
The state's only certified kosher brewery shuttered its taproom last week ahead of Gov. Kate Brown's decree in response to the pandemic. But it is now taking orders to drop off crowlers and food from its neighboring food cart Jamrock to a limited area between noon and 9 pm. Customers just need to purchase a minimum of $18 in food and/or beverages. There is no delivery fee.
3. McMenamins Edgefield
2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com.
The local hospitality giant has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown. Last week, the company laid off 3,000 employees—nearly its entire staff. But here's one silver lining: Edgefield—the crown jewel of the McMenamins empire—has been approved for curbside pickup of its beer, wine, cider and spirits. See edgefieldwinery.com/Curbside-Pick-up for more details and to place an order.
4. Base Camp Brewing
930 SE Oak St., 503-477-7479, basecampbrewingco.com.
The outdoor-themed brewery now delivers six-packs via cargo bike. Base Camp's standard lagers and ales are light and easy to drink, perfectly suited for a post-hike cool-down—or, y'know, passing the time alone on your porch. Call to order.
5. StormBreaker
832 N Beech St., 971-703-4516; 8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481; stormbreakerbrewing.com.
Name a style and StormBreaker makes a damn fine version of it, from its citrusy Cloud Ripper IPA to the Opacus Stout, which has all the hints of chocolate you want without going down like a pint of Ovaltine. The brewery currently takes can and keg orders by phone and plans to add online ordering soon.
