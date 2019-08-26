"I rode my bike to the championship parade, and I came down from Northwest Portland. We lived on Kearney Street, just west of 23rd Street, and I came down my on my regular route to the coliseum. I didn't really know where I was going, but there were so many people—it was very much like showing up at a Grateful Dead concert, where there was just more and more and more people. I got there, wherever 'there' was, and all of a sudden, my bike was going one way and I was going the other direction. Then I got to the end of the parade route and we had all of the ceremonies and everything, and then it dawned on me that I didn't have a way home. And so, I asked the people of Portland to please get me my bike back. And they did. I kept it for years and years and rode it for years, and then we gave it to our oldest son and he rode it for years and years. I hope he still has it."