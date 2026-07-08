Murmurs: State Irks Residential Treatment Centers

STATE IRKS RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT CENTERS: In recent years, Oregon health officials, desperate to get people with severe mental illness and addiction into scarce residential treatment, have been throwing their weight around. They made it harder for treatment centers to kick patients out or move them. And they made it harder for treatment centers to turn patients away—even, critics argue, when facilities were simply not equipped to care for their needs. “What they’ve done is they’ve thrown the doors open,” Heather Jefferis of the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health tells WW. “They don’t allow programs to ensure that the person who is coming to them is the right fit. They just treat everybody the same.” The Oregon Administrative Rules in dispute are in some cases years in the making, but lately providers—and the politicians listening to them—have been pushing back with notable verve. In late June, Marion County officials sent a heated missive, accusing the state of endangering patients and staff and undermining treatment center efficiency. This echoed concerns the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health raised in an April letter, saying the mounting rules made it “exponentially difficult for community providers to operate safely, ethically, and sustainably.” The Oregon Health Authority, for its part, counters that it is simply making sure facilities screen patients to confirm they are eligible, provide treatment if so and, if not, arrange for the patient to receive that service elsewhere. “Enforcing these rules,” it says in a statement, “helps ensure that everyone who needs residential treatment has the opportunity to receive it.”

SUNSTONE WAY UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION: Multnomah County law enforcement has opened a criminal investigation into the management of homeless services provider Sunstone Way, WW reported exclusively at wweek.com on June 30. The criminal probe follows a county review that found the nonprofit misspent more $3.6 million in taxpayer dollars. Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez and the sheriff’s office confirmed the investigation but would not discuss its status or scope. The nature of a county fiscal compliance report issued June 16 would strongly suggest any investigation law enforcement pursued would be related to potential fraud—and County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson provided WW with a June 18 email in which she referred the findings to the sheriff. That report, penned by county officials, alleged that between July 2024 and February 2026, Sunstone Way billed the county at least $3.6 million for unallowable expenses. That included $2.4 million for wages and salaries, $540,000 for fringe benefits, and $440,000 for indirect expenses associated with the nonprofit’s payroll. The county also alleged Sunstone Way used county dollars to pay for things like entertainment for staff, including outings to Paddy’s Bar & Grill and TopGolf. Sunstone Way, which at its height operated two shelters and three pod villages for Multnomah County and the city of Portland, crumbled earlier this year after a former employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit, revealed by WW. Sunstone Way executives did not return calls seeking comment.

SHORT-TENURED OREGON HEALTH DIRECTOR RESIGNS: Dr. Sejal Hathi, director of the Oregon Health Authority, is resigning Aug. 1, ending a relatively brief tenure for a young leader who—charged with piloting one of the state’s most complex agencies through an uncommonly tumultuous period—did not, to some observers, seem sufficiently focused on the task at hand. Gov. Tina Kotek announced the “leadership transition” July 2. “Sejal Hathi has decided to step down from her position as director to focus on family, personal priorities, and the next chapter of life and service,” Kotek’s office said. Former Oregon Department of Human Services director Fariborz Pakseresht was set to begin as interim director of OHA on July 6, at which point Kotek said he would “collaborate with Dr. Hathi on a thoughtful transition.” The agency shapes the Oregon health care ecosystem in seismic ways. And Hathi arrived, with little management experience, at a particularly complex time. Emerging from the pandemic, the patient population was growing sicker and more complex, a fentanyl crisis raged at full force, the state budget was getting tighter, and federal policymakers were moving to radically alter the social safety net that the agency played a key role in administering. “I don’t think anybody can succeed in this environment,” Dr. Eric Wiser, president of the Oregon Academy of Family Medicine, tells WW. And yet, he and other observers say Hathi did not seem as engaged with Oregon’s particular health system as hoped. There was a time when “I think we all wish we heard from her more,” he says, “and certainly in the last three months, there’s been not a lot of good press.” State officials say Hathi will not receive severance.