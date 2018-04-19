6802 NE Broadway, 503-719-6192, thegrassshackpdx.com. 11 am-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 10 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.

As its name connotes, this quaint little dispensary tucked away in the Madison South neighborhood is a Hawaiian-themed affront to the glitz and gloss of big-money cannabis. A dry erase board displaying pricing for flower, which our budtender weighed out with little cardboard french-fry containers, adds to the homey feel of the operation, which enjoyed a steady trickle of elderly patients from the glut of nearby apartment buildings. Swing by on a Monday for a 20 percent discount on its impressive selection of edibles, which has billowed from a small scattering of Grön bars and That Taffy to a cornucopia of delights for all palates. Our budtender declared an allegiance to Bula Farms and pointed to a nice batch of GG #4 as proof, but the Lodi Dodi from Eugene's SugarTop stuck out as the highest-quality bud of the bunch, and the $11.90 price tag was well worth it.

NEARBY: Head two doors down to Binh Minh Bakery & Deli (6812 NE Broadway) for banh mi sandwiches that are as flaky, meaty and wonderfully underpriced as they come.

Welcome to The Potlander

Dispensary Directory | Strain Picks |Find Your Strain Name

6 Ways Oregon is Building a Better Cannabis Industry

From Farm to Doorstep, a Survey of Portland's Cannabis Delivery Services

A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Portland Weed's Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Eight Incredible Views That Are Even Better With Weed

Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars