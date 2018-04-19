Jeffrey's is Portland's first true cannabis bodega, a one-stop for tinctures, drinks and munchies. With its reclaimed wood, wall art and electric chandeliers, the mood inside is somewhere between subdued boutique and Portland bar—leaving aside the DayGlo candy wall spanning Swedish Fish, Haribo and Ritter Sport candy bars and the meat and cheese board near the registers. The weed prices reward the everyday shopper: Prices for flower range from $4 to $14 a gram on good product from farms like Eco-Firma, Phyre and Mindful. The shop is named after the famous Jeffrey joint from the movie Get Him to the Greek, Russell Brand's fat blunt of "a little bit of this, a little bit of that." Owner Sam Watson has no plans to make joints like that. But he does hope to offer Oregon Liquor Control Commission-approved pre-roll joints mixing different strains of cannabis to take advantage of different aromatics. But the most interesting blend at Jeffrey's is the simplest—the idea that you can pick up weed and a snack as casually as you'd pick up a sixer and some chips at the Plaid.