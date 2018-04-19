Though it's located in a former bank—technically, the shop could even use the drive-thru if it found a way to close it off—the mood at friendly, flower-forward Paradise Found is like a small-town mom-and-pop. On our visit, the friendly budtenders were bending over backward to offer senior discounts to a disabled patron and most of the flower was $10 and under, including a potent, premium Gorilla Glue #4 from Pistol Point. The massive pre-roll joint selection is equally amenable to old-schoolers, with 30 or so options from earthy, sativa-forward Girl Scout Cookies to classic Jack Herer to tried-and-true couch-lockers like MK Ultra. Also available are rotating $3 grams, gummies and chocolates from Wyld, Grön and Not Your Granny's, plus 10 percent off resins on "Dabber Day" Saturday.