Outlet scale and boutique selection compose the dichotomy that defines Stumptown Cannabis' Lents location. As you approach the repurposed, big-box retail space on the east side of 82nd, the shop's sheer physical largeness suggests a business model built on options. But as you stand on the sales floor below cavernous, vaulted ceilings, the minimalist, white-walled room spreads out like a spacious yoga studio—the borders of which are lined with glass displays containing a diminutive collection of the standard edibles, extracts and topicals, as well as a modest flower menu sourced from various producers dotting the budget-to-craft spectrum. Bull Run Craft Cannabis won my purchase with an $8 gram of its delicious, Tangie-leaning Golden Cobra—a smooth, energetic varietal with a young satsuma flavor. Shopping a relatively sparse selection in an unfinished retail space felt more like potential than vision, and I'm curious to see how things shake out a few months down the line—at which time I'll probably take advantage of one of Stumptown Cannabis' daily deals, like Wax Wednesday ($5 off all grams of shatter) or Four Gram Friday (3.5-gram eighths weighed to an even 4 grams).